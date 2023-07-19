Veteran Australian opener David Warner has expressed his fondness for the banter song created by England fans, which humorously references his less-than-impressive performance against his nemesis seasoned English seamer Stuart Broad.

Warner’s well-documented struggles against Stuart Broad are evident with the English pacer dismissing him a total of 17 times throughout his career.

In the Headingley Test, Broad got Warner for the 16th and 17th time in a battle that is now a decade old.

On the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, Warner admitted that he enjoys the banter song that England fans sing about him adding that he relishes his rivalry with Broad and praised the pacer’s consistent ability to bowl in impeccable areas throughout the game.

“Broady’s gonna get ya. The Hollies Stand started that, I love it. I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best, bowler to left-handers in today’s game. He is so good at it. Jimmy (Anderson) is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time,” Warner was quoted by The Telegraph.

“In general these last few years his record against top order batters is incredible. Credit to him and the way he has bowled. I don’t really think about the match up, you think about the ball that’s coming at you, how you are going to score. He bowls in a great area all the time,” he added.

Warner, has now played 17 Tests across four tours in England without scoring a century, and averaging just 25 stated that England is the hardest place to bat, especially as an opening batter.

“England is definitely the hardest place to bat. In Australia the ball moves around a little bit, but more off the seam and the wicket, not in the air. Here it moves in the air and off the wicket.

“With the flatter wickets, it might sound silly but the wicket is harder, so I feel like the ball moves sharply off the wicket both ways. Finding that difficult from when I first came over here in 2013 where it was slow swing, but big swing. Now no one tries to swing the ball as much, they just try to seam it,” he said.

Warner has scored 836 runs in 33 Test innings at an average of 25.33 in England over the course of his career.

