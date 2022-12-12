INDIA

Broke Pakistan may seek big bro China’s help on debt bail-out

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by its central bank fell to $6.7 billion during the week that ended December 2, Islamabad may have to look at restructuring its debt. According to reports, Islamabad may turn to its bilateral creditors including China, which accounts for 30 per cent of its total external debt pie for restructuring of debt.

An analyst, however, told India Narrative that China with its own financial challenges and rising debt levels may not be able to open its coffers. “The problem for China is its own domestic financial problems and the rising debt levels owing to the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) projects, prompting many countries such as Sri Lanka to seek assistance from Beijing. It has to be seen how much China will be willing,” he said.

The forex reserves – lowest in about four years – are currently sufficient to handle imports for a month. Though the fall in reserves could have been due to the $1 billion debt payment, the country will find it tough to manage a debt repayment of over $30 billion this fiscal year and $73 billion in the next three-years.

The delay in the International Monetary Fund holding its review meeting on its current loan programme with Islamabad has further created worries for the country’s economic managers. Talks between Islamabad and IMF were slated to be held in October but it is yet to take place. “Billions of dollars of debt payments are due in the next few months from Pakistan, which is facing a delay in the release of the next tranche of its $6.6 billion bailout from the IMF, as the lender demands a better economic plan from Islamabad,” the Wall Street Journal said.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is putting up a brave face.

“Pakistan will not default just because of the propaganda of the opposition (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf). The country’s direction is right and it is not heading for default,” Dar said at an interaction with businessmen.

The political uncertainty with general elections inching closer and Imran Khan led opposition attacking the government from time to time have made things worse.

Pakistan’s external debts, which were at $65 billion in 2015, have now touched $130 billion.

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

20221212-125806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah asks Nishads to defeat SP, BSP in UP polls

    World Champion Carlsen’s actions impact reputation of his colleagues, damages game:...

    Baghel slams Centre for keeping out Cong-ruled states from GST GoM

    BJP has emerged as party of poor, Dalits and backwards: Nadda