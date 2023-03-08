HEALTHWORLD

Bronchitis, pneumonia by age 2 can double early death risk as adults

NewsWire
0
0

Children who had lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), such as bronchitis or pneumonia, by the age of two were almost twice as likely to die prematurely in adulthood from respiratory diseases.

The study, led by researchers from Imperial College London and published in The Lancet, spans more than 73 years and provides the best evidence to date that early respiratory health has an impact on mortality later in life.

The findings challenge the misconception that adult deaths from respiratory diseases are determined only by behaviour in adulthood, such as smoking.

“Current preventative measures for adult respiratory disease mainly focus on adult lifestyle risk factors such as smoking. Linking one in five adult respiratory deaths to common infections many decades earlier in childhood shows the need to target risk well before adulthood,” said lead author Dr James Allinson, from the National Heart & Lung Institute at Imperial.

“The results of our study suggest that efforts to reduce childhood respiratory infections could have an impact on tackling premature mortality from respiratory disease later in life. We hope that this study will help guide the strategies of international health organisations in tackling this issue,” added co-author Professor Rebecca Hardy, from University College London and Loughborough University.

The study looked at health and death records for 3,589 people, of which 913 suffered a lower respiratory infection before the age of two.

20230308-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experimental obesity drug may be alternative to bariatric surgery

    Kerala sees over 20,000 Covid cases for third day running

    India logs 18,840 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

    Haryana extends lockdown, allows bars to operate till 10 pm