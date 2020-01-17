Brother of Hizb terrorist Naveed Babu arrested

Srinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) The J&K police has apprehended one more suspect in disgraced DSP Davinder Singh’s case and handed him over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Irfan Shah, brother of Hizb terrorist Naveed Babu, was called for questioning by the Police and arrested in Jammu. He was later handed over to the NIA.

Naveed was arrested with his accomplice, a lawyer, and DSP Davinder Singh last week while they were heading to Jammu.

Sources said Naveed operated through Irfan who was a pointsman for communication across the border.

He was on the police radar since two months.

The J&K Police is investigating the DSP’s travels to Bangladesh where his two daughters are studying.

–IANS

