Brother of Prayagraj murder case accused found dead

The brother of Sabir, one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been found dead on the banks of Ganga in Manjhanpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambhi district.

No blood was found on the spot, but circumstances suggested that Zakir, 45, was murdered and his body was dumped at a deserted spot, said the police.

Zakir’s stomach was partially eaten by animals while there were injury marks on other parts of the body. But the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination, said the police.

According to reports, the locals spotted the body on the river bank near Mehmadpur village. It was later identified as that of Mohd Zakir, a native of Mariadih village, Prayagraj.

Zakir’s uncle Shamsuddin and other members of the family reached the mortuary and confirmed his identity. They informed the police that Zakir was in jail in connection with the murder of his wife and was recently released on bail.

He was in depression, they said.

Investigations revealed that Zakir had reached his sister’s home in Kaushambhi on February 21.

On February 27, he left for his home in Mariadih, but was missing since then. His kin raised suspicion that he was murdered but did not name anyone.

Police officials said that Zakir was also involved in criminal activities.

Ramesh Patel, SHO, Kokhraj police station said that the body had been sent for autopsy and investigations were on into the case.

