INDIA

Brother of prime accused in Bengal coal smuggling case gets bail

NewsWire
0
0

A CBI court in Asansol on Tuesday granted bail to Vikas Mishra, the younger brother of Vinay Mishra who is the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore coal smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Vikas Mishra was taken to custody for four days from the premises of the same court on May 12.

The four-day custody tenure ended on Tuesday following which the judge of the special court granted him bail.

Vinay Mishra, a former youth Trinamool Congress leader, is currently absconding, and as believed by the CBI, he is currently underground at Vanuatu Island.

A few months ago, the Calcutta High Court had granted conditional bail to Vikas Mishra, which was challenged by the CBI at the Supreme Court.

The central agency sought his fresh custody for interrogation related to the alleged coal smuggling scam.

The apex court on April 10 approved the CBI’s plea and directed the central agency sleuths to take him into custody but four days.

Accordingly, the probe agency took him into custody on May 12.

The CBI had recently become active again in its investigation in the case.

The agency arrested Sunil Jha, a former director of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), and Anand Kumar Singh, a former inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Both, according to the CBI, were beneficiaries of the alleged scam and had close connection with the kingpin of the alleged scam, Anup Maji a.k.a. Lala.

20230516-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KCR hints at change in stance towards Congress

    Health Minister chairs meeting with experts on new ‘XE’ Covid variant

    Efforts should be to send message globally that Indian football is...

    Delhi HC declines stay on CIC order allowing RTI plea on...