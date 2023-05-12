A 25-year-old man, the brother of notorious shooter and close aide of slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, committed suicide by shooting himself at his house in Delhi’s Tajpur Kalan village, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit alias Bunty. The official said that the deceased had no criminal antecedents and worked as a farmer.

According to police, in the early hours of Friday around at 12:50 a.m. information was received at the Alipur police station from SRHC Hospital, Narela that a person has been brought dead with a gunshot wound.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the hospital. Mohit had shot himself in the head.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Mohit lived in a three-storey building with his parents, wife and two children and late Thursday after he returned home, he had talked to his family members for 2-3 minutes and then went to his room on the second floor.

“Suddenly, the sound of gunshot was heard and when the family members reached Mohit’s room, he was lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the SRHC Hospital where he was declared dead,” said a senior police official.

The crime scene was inspected by the police team and an empty cartridge and a 9mm pistol Was also recovered.

“Mohit had no criminal antecedents. His eldest brother, Amit alias Dabbang (31), is in jail for the last six years and is associated with the Tillu gang. Mohit’s other elder brother, Monu (27), was recently released from jail in January,” said the official.

