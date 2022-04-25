INDIA

Brothers die of electrocution after touching high voltage power line

Two farmers died in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit after an iron bar they were allegedly using to open a canal inlet, came into contact with a high voltage power line, said the police on Monday.

Both were electrocuted to death on the spot in Lalor Gujranpur village, the police added.

According to the Station House Officer, Naresh Tyagi, the incident occurred when Rajendra Prasad, 55, and Rameshwar Dayal, 50, both brothers, were opening a canal’s inlet channel with a 20-feet long iron bar to bring the canal water in their field for irrigation.

THe SHO said the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bisalpur circle, Rishi Kant Rajvanshi said the matter has been referred to the State Electricity department to give compensation to the family members.

“In the meantime, the concerned ‘lekhpal’ has been directed to start proceedings to provide compensation under Mukhyamantri Kisan Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.”

