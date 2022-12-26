INDIA

Brothers found dead in mysterious circumstances in UP

Two brothers have been found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Ganga Nagar area.

The deceased have been identified as Mirpal, 42, and Vikas, 22.

The incident came to light when their mother Kashmiri Devi went to their room in the morning and found them dead.

A police officer said the initial probe revealed that both the brothers had disputes with their wives, but what exactly led to their deaths would be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

The wife of Mirpal has been living separately for a long time, while the wife of Vikas, who got married in April, left him four months ago, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

