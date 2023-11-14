Brothers killed on Diwali as their bike skids in UP

Two brothers died when their bike skidded in Gunnaur area of Sambhal district, police said on Tuesday.

The two were on their way home in Shahjahanpur from Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family.

Police said Ratan Pal (23) and Suraj Pal (25) had failed to find seats in trains or buses due to the festive season rush and decided to return home on their bike.

While Suraj died on the spot, Ratan succumbed to injuries at a private hospital. They belonged to Mirzapur in Shahjahanpur and worked at a packaging unit in Noida.

The victims’ father said, “We got a call around midnight saying my sons have met with an accident. I rushed to Sambhal where I found that Suraj was no more and Ratan was in a critical condition. I asked the doctors to refer my son to a higher centre as I was not happy with the facilities there. I brought my son to Bareilly where he died during treatment.”

He added, “The crucial time lost in obtaining adequate medical attention proved fatal for my sons. I wish the emergency medical services in the state would improve and ambulances reach on time.”

Senior sub-inspector Gunnaur police station Athar Singh said the family had taken both the victims to Bareilly and no report was registered as no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

