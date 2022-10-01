INDIA

Brown sugar valued at Rs 1cr seized in Odisha

Brown sugar valued at Rs 1 crore has been seized by the Odisha police during a raid at Havelipadia under Khordha town police station, an official said on Saturday.

Based on an input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch conducted the raid on Friday, and seized the contraband brown sugar weighing a little over 1 kg from the possession of a drugs peddler.

The accused has been identified as Sidhartha Nayak, 23, of Khordha district. The police also seized one KTM motorcycle, and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The accused person has been forwarded to the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Khordha.

In this connection, the STF has also registered a case under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is on, the official said.

