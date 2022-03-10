Brown sugar worth over Rs 1.32 cr seized in Odisha; three held

The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized 1.32 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.32 crore from Khordha district and arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF conducted a raid at Rajabazar under Jatni police station under Khordha district and seized the narcotic drugs along with Rs 1.65 lakh in cash and one motorcycle from three drug peddlers.

The accused identified as S.K Samir, Syed Imtiyaz and Ratiranjan Routray have been arrested and will be forwarded to court, the STF said.

In this connection, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Since 2020, STF, in special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 50 kg of brown sugar and 90 quintals of ganja and arrested 128 drug peddlers so far.

