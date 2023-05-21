INDIA

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Bhubaneswar

Brown sugar weighing 1 kg 107 grams worth more than Rs 1 crore was seized in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

On the basis of an intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch conducted a raid near Unit-8 area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday and seized the narcotic drugs from the possession of a drug peddler, the police said.

The arrested person is identified as Chittaranjan Sahoo, a resident of Dhenkanal district. The accused person was produced to the court of district & sessions judge.

The STF has registered a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

Since 2020, the task force has seized more than 69 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, 113 quintals ganja, 750 grams opium, and arrested 168 drug peddlers.

