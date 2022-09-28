Brown sugar weighing over 1 kg worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar during a raid, police said on Wednesday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha crime branch conducted a raid on Sundarpada-Jatni road under Airfield police station on Tuesday and seized brown sugar weighing 1050 gram from the possession of a drug peddler, the police said.

The drug peddler namely Umesh Behera of Bhubaneswar was arrested and is being forwarded to the court.

In this connection, the STF has registered a case against Behera under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The task force has intensified its special drive against narcotic drugs in view of the festive season, informed the official.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 58 kg of brown sugar, 202 gram cocaine and more than 111 quintal of ganja, 750 gram opium and arrested 159 drug peddlers.

