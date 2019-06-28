Brown sugar worth Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

Imphal, July 1 (IANS) A clandestine drugs production unit was busted in Manipur’s Thoubal district and 111.2 kgs of brown sugar, valued over Rs 100 crore in the international market, was seized as three persons were arrested, police said on Sunday.

“The illegal drugs manufacturing plant was joint busted by the officials of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur Police at Lilong Dam village (50 kms south of capital Imphal) on late Saturday,” a police official said.

He said that 111.2 kgs of brown sugar, worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, was seized from the illicit factory and three persons, including a woman, were arrested.

The police official said that a local voluntary organisation ‘Ajuman’ helped the police and NAB to unearth the drugs and bust the drug-making unit, set up in the residence of one Mohammad Matalip.

Matalip is one of the three detainees. Huge drug-making materials, utensils, cooking gas cylinders and other materials were also recovered from the spot.

