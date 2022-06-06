The special task force (STF) of crime branch has seized 2.58 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore from Bhubaneswar city and arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF conducted a raid at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar under Tamando police station in Khordha district on Sunday and seized the narcotic drugs from three drug peddlers.

The accused identified as Bhagirathi Bhatt, Biswajit Nayak and Chandan Mallik, have been arrested and will be forwarded to court, the police officials said.

The STF has registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Since 2020, in its drive against narcotic drugs, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized 54 kg of brown sugar, 202 grams cocaine, 103 quintals of ganja, 750 grams opium and arrested 150 drug peddlers so far.

