Google has announced new features in Android Auto including a split-screen mode with a brand new interface and soon, the users will be able to browse the web directly from the display of their cars.

Android Auto has expanded to support more than 150 million cars across nearly every car brand.

“As we work to add more capabilities to cars with Google ‘built-in’ in the future, you’ll be able to not only browse the web directly from your car display, but also cast your own content from your phone to your car screen,” said the company.

The updates will soon be available for cars compatible with Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

“This summer, Android Auto will roll out a brand new interface that will help you get directions faster, control your media more easily and have more functionality at your fingertips,” Google said in a statement late on Friday.

With the split-screen mode, now standard across all screen types and sizes, “you’ll have access to your most-used features all in one place – no need to return to your home screen or scroll through a list of apps”.

Google Assistant is now bringing contextual suggestions to help the vehicle owners be more productive in the car.

“In addition to using your voice, you can now quickly message and call favourite contacts with just one tap, and reply to messages by simply selecting a suggested response on the screen,” said the company.

The company said that the car owners will soon be able to enjoy video directly from your car display.

