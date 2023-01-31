The BJP slammed the BRS and the AAP for boycotting the President’s Address to Parliament on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference here, said: “Today was a very historic occasion for the country as India’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu read the speech to start the budget session of the Parliament. It is very sad that on such an important occasion, CM K. Chandrasekhar Reddy’s BRS and Aam Aadmi Party boycotted it.”

“Why did you boycott it? This is an insult to the dignity of the President of India as well as the country’s parliamentary tradition and dignity,” he told the two parties.

“There is a limit to political opposition and opposition parties should maintain certain norms… Some people took it to the greatest low of our parliamentary democracy, namely the BRS and the Aam Aadmi Party who chose to boycott it,” he added.

The BRS, which is in power in Telangana, and the AAP, which rules Delhi and Punjab, said their boycott was to mark their protest against the Centre’s policies over a host of issues, including its treatment of states.

