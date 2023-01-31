The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to boycott the Presidential address on Tuesday to highlight the failure of the Union Government, while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge and several Congress leaders are stuck at Srinagar airport due to bad weather.

Sanjay Singh of the AAP said that the address is a bundle of lies and the AAP will boycott it.

He said in a tweet, “Hon’ble President’s speech is a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Modi government. This address will not have President’s own words. Modi government has proved to be a failure on every front. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the President’s address…”

Congress MP and party General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Tuesday, “Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today.”

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time since being elected to the post. She will outlay the government’s vision for the current year.

Parliament Budget session will commence from Tuesday and the Finance Minister will table the Economic survey. She will present the Union Budget on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first Republic Day-eve speech, hailed India’s G-20 presidency, saying it is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism, and also the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

“India holds the presidency of the Group of 20 nations. With our motto of universal brotherhood, we stand for peace and prosperity of all. Thus, the G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I am sure, the G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order.”

She said the ultimate goal is to create an environment in which all citizens can — individually and collectively, realise their true potential and prosper.

