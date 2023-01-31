INDIA

BRS & AAP to boycott Prez address

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to boycott the Presidential address on Tuesday to highlight the failure of the Union Government, while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge and several Congress leaders are stuck at Srinagar airport due to bad weather.

Sanjay Singh of the AAP said that the address is a bundle of lies and the AAP will boycott it.

He said in a tweet, “Hon’ble President’s speech is a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Modi government. This address will not have President’s own words. Modi government has proved to be a failure on every front. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the President’s address…”

Congress MP and party General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Tuesday, “Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today.”

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time since being elected to the post. She will outlay the government’s vision for the current year.

Parliament Budget session will commence from Tuesday and the Finance Minister will table the Economic survey. She will present the Union Budget on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first Republic Day-eve speech, hailed India’s G-20 presidency, saying it is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism, and also the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

“India holds the presidency of the Group of 20 nations. With our motto of universal brotherhood, we stand for peace and prosperity of all. Thus, the G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I am sure, the G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order.”

She said the ultimate goal is to create an environment in which all citizens can — individually and collectively, realise their true potential and prosper.

20230131-100002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man sears his 3 children with iron rod, arrested

    ‘777 Charlie’ unit’s generous gift to NGOs working for animals

    Sleaze CD: KMF chief rejects Cong demand for rape case against...

    Over 13,000 kg firecrackers seized in 19 days: Delhi Police