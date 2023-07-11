INDIA

BRS calls for protests against Cong leader’s statement on free power

Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has called for protests across the state for two days against state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy’s reported statement that there is no need for free electricity supply in the state.

BRS has asked its leaders and cadres to organise protests on Tuesday and Wednesday against the anti-farmer attitude of the Congress party.

Party’s working president K. T. Rama Rao asked the party cadres to burn the effigies of the Congress in every village for opposing 24 hour free electricity to farmers in Telangana.

KTR alleged that the Congress plans to scrap the free electricity scheme.

He stated that the Congress has the history of betraying the farmers by not supplying them electricity.

“Congress has once again made public its anti-farmer policies,” he said.

The BRS leader said farmers and the people of Telangana should strongly oppose the policies of the Congress. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, reportedly stated at a meeting that KCR government in Telangana is unnecessarily providing 24-hour free electricity. He said that three-hour electricity to farmers is enough.

