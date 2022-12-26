INDIA

BRS leader found dead under suspicious circumstances

A leader of Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district on Monday.

Mallesham, a member of Zilla Parishad Territorial Committee (ZPTC) from Cheriyal, had gone for morning walk. He was later found injured near Gurijakunta village. Villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Hyderabad but he succumbed on the way.

Mallesham’s family members said he had left the house in the morning for the walk. A few hours later, they received information that he was found lying injured on Cherial road. He had severe head injuries and was in an unconscious state. The efforts by the local people to save him proved futile as he succumbed on the way to Hyderabad.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A police officer said they were investigating if Mallesham sustained injuries after accidentally falling down or somebody murdered him.

The region had recently witnessed some land disputes among local leaders and the police were trying to ascertain if the BRS leader was killed over a dispute. A person is reported to have surrendered to police.

Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy visited the police station and spoke to officials about the incident.

Meanwhile, minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao has condoled the death of Mallesham. He spoke to Siddiper police commissioner and requested him to take action in the case.

