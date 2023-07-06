Hyderabad police have arrested a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader for allegedly using abusive language against the Vice Chancellor of Telangana Women’s University.

G. Srinivas Yadav, a BRS leader from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, has been arrested on a complaint lodged by professor M. Vijjulatha, in-charge Vice Chancellor of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University).

A case was registered against Yadav at the Sultan Bazar police station.

According to the complaint lodged by the VC, Yadav had approached her on July 1 as a social worker. Stating that he is providing free education and scholarships to girl students, he asked the VC to felicitate him. The VC suggested that he provide financial assistance for the development of Mahila Viswa Vidyalam. Angered over this, he used foul language against her.

The VC later lodged a complaint with the Sultan Bazar police station following which the police arrested Yadav and produced him before the court.

Osmania University College for Women, also known as Koti Women’s College, was recently upgraded as Telangana Women’s University and Vijjulatha was appointed as its first Vice Chancellor.

