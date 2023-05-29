Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan on Monday condemned the humiliation of wrestlers during a protest in New Delhi on Sunday.

He slammed the Narendra Modi government for the treatment meted out to wrestlers on the occasion of the inauguration of new Parliament building.

Dasoju Sravan, who is also BRS Hyderabad district incharge, participated in the ‘Athmeeya Sammelan’ held under the leadership of MLA Danam Nagendar at Khairatabad on Monday.

“Parliament is the representative house of people from all sections in India. It is home for both legislation making and raising issues. But when women wrestlers protested on the occasion of new Parliament inauguration, to raise the issue of sexual abuse by BJP MP, they were brutally assualted and humiliated. Is this the way PM Modi’s government treats our Olympic winning women wrestlers? That too on the day when the new Parliament is being inaugurated,” questioned Sravan.

He also expressed displeasure over the new Parliament inaugural saying the event appeared more like the “coronation” of Narendra Modi.

“The inauguration of the new Parliament building appeared more like the coronation of Narendra Modi rather than the inaugural event of a key institution in Indian democracy. Narendra Modi has set aside all the democratic practices and traditions and conducted himself like monarch during the parliament inauguration. This is a serious slight towards opposition parties and democratic principles,” he said.

Stressing that the “autocratic” and the “undemocratic” Modi government will soon be shown the door, Sravan urged Telangana’s people to be alert about “crooked tactics” of the BJP and the Congress.

20230529-201403