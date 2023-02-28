Tension prevailed in Bhupalapally town of Telangana on Tuesday night after BRS supporters hurled eggs and tomatoes on state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy when he was addressing a public meeting.

Revanth Reddy, who was addressing the meeting as part of his ongoing “Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra”, continued his speech, blaming ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the attack.

Later, supporters of both the parties pelted stones on each other. A policeman sustained head injuries in the clash.

Trouble began when BRS supporters raised slogans against Revanth Reddy when he was addressing the public meeting. They tried to surge towards the dais. Police acted swiftly to lock up the protestors in the premises of a nearby cinema theatre.

However, BRS men hurled eggs and tomatoes towards the Congress’ Telangana unit President.

Security personnel formed a ring around Revanth Reddy and tried to shield him by holding a piece of cloth. Some Congress workers retaliated by pelting stones and bottles on BRS men in the theatre. The stone pelting by both sides continued for about 10 minutes. Window panes of the theatre were damaged in the attack. A sub-inspector of police was injured in stone pelting.

Normalcy restored after the public meeting was over and Revanth Reddy left the venue.

