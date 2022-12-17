INDIALIFESTYLE

BRS MLA dares Telangana BJP chief to prove allegation

BRS party MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Saturday challenged BJP’s Telangana unit president to prove within 24 hours that he has received police notice in Karnataka drugs case.

Rohith Reddy dared Bandi Sanjay to come to Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and prove his allegation failing which he should apologise.

The MLA from Tandur, complainant in the alleged party MLAs poaching case, visited the temple on Saturday and pledged that he has not received any notice. He clarified that no FIR or case was registered against him in the drugs scam.

“I am challenging Bandi Sanjay to prove within 24 hours that Karnataka police served me the notice,” said Rohith Reddy.

The MLA asked the BJP leader to come to the temple with wet clothes and show the FIR and notice copies. “If he fails to do this, he should apologise to people,” he added.

The BRS MLA alleged that the BJP leaders are misleading people of Telangana. He said that BJP was scared of BRS and hence it was using ED, CBI and IT against BRS leaders.

Rohith Reddy had Friday confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued him notice. He had termed it the handiwork of BJP.

The MLA said he had no clue as to why the investigating agency had served him the notice.

The ED notice is reportedly for questioning him in alleged money laundering in the investigation related to a drugs case.

The MLA from Tandur was the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy to poach BRS MLAs.

Acting on a tip-off by Rohit Reddy, police had arrested Ramachandra Bharati a.k.a. Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four BRS MLAs to defect to the BJP.

Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to other MLAs.

The Telangana government on November 9 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The three accused were granted bail by the Telangana High Court on December 1.

