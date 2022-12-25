Alleging that the BJP is trying to implicate him in a false case through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for exposing its leaders in MLAs poaching case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday said he would approach the Telangana High Court against questioning by the central agency.

The MLA, who is a complainant in the case relating to the alleged attempt to buy four BRS MLAs, wondered why the ED was questioning the complainant and not the accused.

Rohith Reddy told reporters that he was being targeted because in none of the eight states where the governments were toppled, the BJP faced any resistance. “Since I exposed them in Telangana, they are trying to target me by framing me in a false case and by harassing my family members,” he said.

Rohith Reddy, who was questioned twice by the ED last week for alleged money laundering, claimed to have information that the central agency will try to implicate him by recording a fabricated statement from Nandu Kumar, one of the accused.

A city court on Saturday gave permission to the ED to record the statement of Nandu Kumar, one of the accused in the BRS MLAs’ poaching case, in connection with the money laundering case registered by the agency.

Nandu Kumar is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail.

“No matter how many problems you create, how you intimidate my family members, tarnish my personal image, serve notices, book cases and even arrest me, I will not bow down,” he said using ‘Thaggede Le’, the catchphrase from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Pushpa”.

Rohith Reddy said on the first day, the ED did not inform him in which case he was summoned. “Without giving me details of the case, they asked me to give my biodata. On the first day, they made me sit for six hours without informing me about the case details. When I demanded on the second day, they said I was summoned for MLAs poaching case,” he said and denied that there was any money laundering in the case.

He believes that the ED notices were served to force him to bow down. “It’s strange that the ED is questioning me though I am the complainant in the case,” he said

Rohith Reddy said though Abhishekh Avula had nothing to do with the case, the ED summoned and questioned him. Abhishekh had financial transactions with the MLA’s brother.

He said since he had done nothing wrong, he appeared before the ED in response to its notices. He asked why BJP leaders including B.L. Santosh and Tushar Vellapally were not appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the MLAs poaching case.

He reiterated that the BJP was using the ED, the CBI, and the IT to target BRS MLAs and ministers and damage the credibility of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS government.

