Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K. Keshav Rao has moved notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Adani issue under rule 267.

While the House is discussing the motion of thanks on President’s Address, the BRS move is likely to disrupt the House proceedings.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also moved adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Chinese transgressions issue. Tewari has been moving notices on the China-LAC issue but the chair has disallowed them.

In the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister is going to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s Address where the debate was initiated by BJP MP C.P. Joshi on Tuesday.

