Gearing up for Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday decided to organize its formation day celebrations across Telangana.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao asked the party cadres to conduct the programmes on a grand scale.

He also announced that BRS formation day celebrations will be held at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on April 27.

BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the party flag to launch the celebrations.

The same day, the BRS general body meeting will be held which will be presided over by Chandrasekhar Rao.

The meeting, involving 300 BRS representatives, will discuss some political resolutions and pass them.

As a precursor to the formation day celebrations, meetings of party delegates will be held at constituency level on April 25. These meetings will be presided over by Assembly incharges and local MLAs. Party’s district unit presidents will coordinate the programmes.

KTR asked party cadres to hoist the party flag in all villages and wards in the morning and then reach the venues of delegates’ meetings.

The delegates’ meetings will continue throughout the day and will discuss the development achieved by the state under BRS rule, welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and the programmes undertaken by the party.

The meetings will be attended by all right from field level workers to former MLAs, sitting MLAs, MPs and all the leaders in different designations. Each meeting would witness participation of about 2,500 to 3,000 party members.

In the wake of the summer season, the BRS Working President directed party MLAs and incharge leaders to make elaborate arrangements, including food, accommodation and provision of butter milk.

KTR said that the party’s Athmeeya Sammelans being held across the state evoked good response from BRS cadres.

He announced that these meetings will continue till the end of May.

He also said a massive public meeting BRS Maha Sabha will be held at Warangal on October 10.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which became BRS late last year, was floated by KCR on April 27, 2001 after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to revive the movement for statehood to Telangana.

