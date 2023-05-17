Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday reiterated that his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will retain power in the state by winning 95-105 Assembly seats.

The elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held in November-December this year.

“We will come to power in the state once again. No one should have any doubt about it. All the surveys are in our favour. We will definitely win 95 to 105 seats,” KCR, as Rao is popularly known, told a meeting of ministers, state legislators, MPs and other top leaders.

The BRS chief made it clear that the majority of sitting MLAs will get the tickets again. He told them that if they work as per his direction, each of them will win with a majority of over 50,000 votes.

KCR also remarked that with caste and religion, no party wins an election. “We treat all sections equally and that is the secret of our success,” he said.

He said the politics should be based on issues and not on petty matters. “We should not do politics with a discriminatory mind,” he said.

“Telangana people are our bosses. For us, they are Bhagavad Gita and Vedas.”

The BRS chief called for united efforts by the party leaders. He asked the MLAs to coordinate with MPs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and also heads of state-level corporations.

Stating that a qualitative change should come in the country, he said that the BRS was making efforts in this direction. He recalled that the country had five-year plans during Jawahar Lal Nehru’s time which did at least something good but after Nehru, no Prime Minister had the vision to take the country forward in a planned manner.

Terming the Gujarat model as ‘bogus’, KCR alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheated the country. “Now people of other states are saying that the country needs the Telangana model,” he said.

The BRS chief said since Telangana achieved amazing development in the last 10 years, the country wants the Telangana model. He claimed that BRS is receiving tremendous public response in Maharashtra.

KCR wanted the party leaders to explain to people the progress achieved by Telangana in all the sectors during the last 10 years.

He called on all party leaders to actively participate in 10th year formation day celebrations of Telangana. He asked them to ensure that the celebrations are held in a befitting manner across the state for 21 days from June 2.

