It is now a well-documented fact and part of the S.O.P (standard operating procedure) in the MCU that all MCU movies will include reshoots.

The bosses of the MCU, led by Kevin Feige believe that reshoots are an integral and critical part of their movie making process.

Starting right from Iron Man which released in 2008, Marvel has had reshoots for almost all their movies and this they say is done to ensure that fans of Marvel only see the best quality entertainment.

Now, as per latest buzz, Marvel’s soon to be released, ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ too followed the same protocol.

This information came to light through actor Bruce Campbell who is playing an undisclosed role in the upcoming movie. The actor recently gave an interview to the Game Informer, and during the interaction said that reshoots were very much a part of the process of making ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’. The actor further shared that he has a cameo in the movie but he has no idea if his cameo will make the final cut and actually be a part of the movie.

Speaking about the reshoots that happen in Marvel movies, the actor said, “The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam has had to add scenes that they (Marvel) told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply.”

Campbell then jokingly added, “So until May rolls around, I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not.”

During an appearance in 2019 at a New York Film Academy panel, Kevin Feige had explained his and Marvel’s stance on reshoots and said that reshoots were key to making all their films, starting with Iron Man. He also added that sometimes the reshoots would be for a day, sometimes last fifteen days or more but they were never compromised as reshoots helped shape the final cut of the movie and helped Marvel deliver the best version to the audience.

‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ has been directed by Sam Raimi and it stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong among others. The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 6, 2022.