INDIA

Bruce Springsteen knew ‘Born In The USA’ would be a hit

NewsWire
0
0

Bruce Springsteen, “the Boss”, revealed that he knew his best-known song had something special about it, but he could never have imagined where it took his career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Recalling working on the 1984 album of the same name and its 1982 predecessor ‘Nebraska’, he told MOJO magazine: “I mean, the bottom line is I’ve had to deal with the fact that those albums are both the signs of my creative capacity and my creative life. Which has caused me some consternation over the years. Like, whoa, I feel really comfortable in here, but then I want to go out there too.”

“That part of my work life is just something that I got used to. As soon as we recorded (the song) ‘Born In The USA’, I knew the record was going to be some kind of a hit. It just sounded like one. I didn’t know it was going to do what it did. But I felt sure it was going to be something like what we experienced with ‘The River’, maybe a little more. It seemed like such an iconic piece of music. Cut it in two or three takes.

But I spent much more time worrying over the ‘Born In The USA’ album than I did over ‘Nebraska’. ‘Nebraska’ | never gave a second thought as to whether it was what I wanted.”

The 73-year-old rock legend says that some albums are just meant to be just him in “solitary” and not be “channelled” by his E Street Band.

2023070232913

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMA opposes AYUSH training for medical students

    ‘Not all banks may opt to sell products of 27 insurers’

    Two doctors, three others charged in death of TN footballer Priya

    TRS extends victory margin in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll