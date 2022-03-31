Die Hard actor Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his acting career after he was diagnosed with Aphasia, a medical condition that causes inability to understand or express speech.

The heart-breaking diagnosis has caused the Willis family to rally together and issue a statement, that said:

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The 67-year-old actor shot to fame playing John McClane in the timeless action franchise, ‘Die Hard’. It’s hard to believe that Bruce who worked in several action thrillers started his entertainment career as a comedian. He even won an Emmy in 1987 for his role in the television series ‘Moonlighting’ (1985-89). Right after ‘Die Hard’ Bruce Willis became a Hollywood movie star. He did land another Emmy for his guest role in ‘Friends’ in the year 2000.

Larry Gordon, producer of ‘Die Hard’, told THR, “I’m very saddened by this news. Bruce is a good friend and was fantastic to work with on ‘Die Hard’ 1 and 2. They couldn’t be harder films for an actor to make and survive. He is the consummate pro and a gutsy guy.”

Bruce Willis’s list of blockbuster movies is long and includes films like ‘Armageddon’, ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Death Becomes Her’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, and ’12 Monkeys’.

In the recent years, he delivered memorable performances in ‘Glass’ and he was also a part of the M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Unbreakable’ sequel.

Bruce Willis has five daughters – three of whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore and two he shares with current wife Emma Heming Willis. It was heart-warming to note his entire family rallied together and all 7 women of his family came together to issue the statement about Bruce Willis’s health.

Fans of the star are left speechless about the shocking diagnosis. Aphasia like so many other conditions does not have a cure, it can only be managed. Speech and language therapy are known to be helpful to a certain extent but medically it is said that Aphasia does not go away. It’s a difficult disease for most people, but for an actor, it is tragic. Fans of the actor will be distraught that they won’t be seeing one of their favourite actors on the big screen again.