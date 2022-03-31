ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Bruce Willis stepping away from acting following aphasia diagnosis

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ family has announced the actor is retiring from the profession after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Willis’ family members posted a joint statement to social media announcing the actor’s retirement, reports ‘Variety’.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis’ acting career started in the early 1980s with uncredited roles in films such as Sidney Lumet’s ‘The Verdict’.

His career exploded later that decade thanks to his starring role opposite Cybill Shepherd in the series ‘Moonlighting’ and his performance as John McClane in the 1988 action movie ‘Die Hard’, which gave Willis his first major film franchise. He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes and three Emmys.

20220331-104806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benedict Cumberbatch ‘did dream therapy’ for ‘Power of the Dog’ role

    Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’

    Keanu Reeves to produce, star in live action adaptation of ‘Brzrkr’

    Penelope Cruz tackles stress with meditation