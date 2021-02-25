Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday that the temporary suspension of cross-border activities between Brunei and Malaysia will be extended for another two weeks until March 10.

Temporary suspension on the entry of foreign nationals from Malaysia, including transits through Brunei via land and sea ports, is extended by 14 days, until March 10, the PMO said in a statement.

“Transit through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for official government travels, students required to attend school, emergency services (such as ambulances, police and military) and Malaysia-registered Transport Operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Brunei government for import deliveries of essential goods to Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia, granted that the travelers attained endorsement from the relevant Malaysian authorities for their travels,” the PMO said.

Located in Southeast Asia, northwest of Kalimantan, Brunei shares land and sea borders with East Malaysia, the Xinhua news reported.

According to the PMO, the temporary suspension on the collection and delivery of private goods at checkpoints handled by operators registered in Brunei is also extended until March 10.

Temporary suspension on commuters via land and sea, for the purpose of work, is also extended by 14 days, until March 10.

“The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel are subject to review by the Cross-Border Affairs Steering Committee from time to time,” the PMO said.

A total of 44 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection case was reported on May 6, 2020. There is only one active case still being treated at the National Isolation Center.

–IANS

