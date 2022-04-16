Brunei reported 210 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 139,847.

Brunei has recorded less than 1,000 new cases for 24 straight days since March 24 after the daily increase during the third wave of infections reached its peak on March 3 with 4,885 cases.

As of Friday, 62.6 per cent of Brunei’s 420,000-people population have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China’s Sinopharm are administered in the country.

At present, 1,463 active cases are being treated and monitored in Brunei, where 138,167 recoveries from Covid-19 have been reported.

