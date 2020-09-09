Brunei reports no new Covid cases

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 9 (IANS) Brunei reported no new Covid cases on Wednesday with the national tally of caseload standing at 145.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more recoveries were recorded, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 139. There are three active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, who were recorded on August 19, August 25 and September 3 respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, there are 368 individuals undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, as they have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

So far, there have been three covid deaths in Brunei.

