Bryan Cranston reveals recovery from Covid-19, donates plasma

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston has revealed his recovery from mild symptoms of Covid-19, and said he donated his plasma with a hope that his antibodies would help others fight the disease.

The “Breaking Bad” star opened up about his diagnosis via Instagram with a two-minute video, in which he takes his followers through the plasma donation process, reports variety.com.

“I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms,” Cranston said, adding: “So I thought maybe there’s something I can do, so I started a program (at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center) so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people.”

Along with the video, he wrote: “Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well.”

Cranston was able to donate 840 millilitres of plasma to coronavirus research, and said that he plans to return soon to make another donation.

The actor encouraged his followers to donate plasma if they have had Covid-19, saying that the process takes only an hour.

