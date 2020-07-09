BSDU students develop a 3-in-1 Covid safety device

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) When Covid-19 brought the nation to a standstill, the students of the School of Entrepreneurship Skills at Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) have developed a 3-in-1 Covid safety device that plays a contact-less role of monitoring the human body temperature, capturing the attendance and dispensing the hand sanitizer at one time by using solar and grid source of energy.

The students developed the device under the mentorship of Dr Ravi Kumar Goyal.

This unique machine comprises a body temperature sensing unit, an automatic hand sanitizer dispensing unit, a display, a camera for face recognition, a wireless communication panel, an alarm system, a power supply and a processing unit, thereby ensuring an all in one utility machine.

The patent was published by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India in Patent Office Journal on June 26, 2020 with a title ‘Hybrid Automatic Sanitizer Dispensing Device with Human Body Temperature Detection and Monitoring’.

Prof Achintya Choudhury, Vice Chancellor, BSDU said, “Coronavirus outbreak has sparked a rise in creative and magnificent inventions in our students to help us adjust to the ‘new normal’. We are pleased to see the way our students are creatively skilling and marching towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in reality.”

BSDU students have also come up with new innovative solutions during the time of Covid crisis as a new hand sanitizer dispensing machine has been created which has facial recognition software along with body temperature measuring devices, all this is completely contact-less.

Prof Ravi Kumar Goyal, Principal, School of Entrepreneurship Skills, said, “This uncertain and anxious time has changed our lives across the globe. The innovative approach by our students during these distressed times is with the objective to help the nation provide an additional layer of safety by taking one of the essential precautions. This 3-in-1 COVID19 Safety Device is one of the initiatives by our students in showing the strength of skilled India by taking care of the environment and keeping it ecological.”

The Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) based in Jaipur is a unique institution in India that was established in 2016 with a vision to create global excellence in skill development by creating opportunities, space and scope for the development of talents of Indian youth and by making them globally fit.

–IANS

arc/skp/