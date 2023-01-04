Demonstrating its commitment as an inclusive organisation that empowers all sections of its consumers, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have come out with electricity bill in Braille for the visually impaired persons.

On the occasion of World Braille Day on Wednesday, the BSES Braille bill was launched by S.K. Rungta, lawyer and General Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) at BSES’ head office in Nehru Place in the presence of NFB officials and visually impaired consumers.

The BSES team was led by its Director Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO Vineet Sikka and BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh.

With this, BSES has become the first discom in the city and the only among a handful in the country to launch electricity bill in Braille. On the occasion, apart from the bill in Braille, BSES’ upgraded and voice enabled accessible mobile app and door-step services for the visually impaired were also launched.

BSES’ electricity bill in Braille will cater to the specific needs of the visually impaired persons and empower them to better understand the various components of the electricity bill like units consumed, payment due date, subsidy details, schemes etc. The households opting for the bill in Braille will continue to receive the regular BSES power bill.

Apart from the Braille bill, BSES also launched the upgraded and voice enabled accessible mobile app – BRPL Power App – for the residents of South and West Delhi and BYPL Connect for those residing in East and Central Delhi.

Further strengthening the bouquet of BSES services and making it still easier for the visually impaired to apply for them are the door-step services (DSS). The visually impaired consumers can simply register for the DSS and upon receiving the request, a BRPL/BYPL official will visit them at their home at a convenient time and help them complete all the formalities. There is no need for them to visit a BSES office.

BSES is making it very easy for the visually impaired to register for the Braille bill and avail door-step services. They can do this by simply registering their CA and mobile numbers through convenient options like the BSES mobile apps, BSES call centre or through e-mail. They can do this themselves or with the help of their friends and family members.

While announcing the consumer-friendly initiative, a BSES spokesperson said, “We are very grateful to S.K. Rungta for launching the BSES Braille bill for the visually impaired. On the occasion, BSES’ upgraded and voice enabled accessible mobile app and door-set services for the visually impaired were also launched. These will cater to the specific needs of a very important segment of our consumer base.

“We express our gratitude to the National Federation of the Blind and it’s General Secretary S.K. Rungta for their continuous guidance and support in helping us better understand the needs of the visually impaired for this socially inclusive initiative. We are confident this initiative will empower them further.”

BRPL & BYPL are premier power distribution companies and joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GoNCTD).

