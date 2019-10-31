BSE’s overall consolidated net profit down 21% in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE on Wednesday reported a 20.89 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit from total operations for the second quarter of 2019-20.

According to the BSE, consolidated net profit from total operation during the quarter under review decreased to Rs 36.27 crore from Rs 45.85 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 108.89 crore in Q2, down 5.43 per cent from Rs 115.15 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit fell to Rs 39.22 crore from Rs 53.03 crore reported in the previous corresponding period.

