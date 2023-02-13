Border Security Force (BSF) personnel airlifted three patients for treatment from Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, the mortal remains of four people were also airlifted and sent for last rites.

This area of Kashmir gets cut off from the main road due to heavy snowfall, said the BSF.

A BSF spokesperson said that on the request of the Kupwara district administration, personnel from Tangdhar sector airlifted three patients in a BSF helicopter for treatment at the medical centre on Monday.

At the same time, four bodies were also airlifted, as their last rites could not be performed since the past 5 days due to heavy snowfall and road closure.

As per BSF officials, Tangdhar remains cut off from the rest of the valley due to accumulation of snow in Sadhna pass after heavy snowfall in winter, which is why the border population has to contend with the lack of medical treatment.

The BSF not only guards the Line of Control, but also works closely with the civil administration for the welfare of the border population and for meeting their emergency needs.

IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said that the force is always present to serve the people of Kashmir and ensuring their well-being is a topmost priority.

