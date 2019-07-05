BSF apprehends four in human trafficking case

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) troopers have apprehended four persons, including two Bangladeshis, in a case of human trafficking at Hakimpur in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

The paramilitary personnel apprehended two ‘most notorious’ Indian touts Mohit Sardar and Joharul Sardar on Tuesday evening along with the two Bangladeshi nationals — one of them female — when they were moving from India to Bangladesh for crossing the International Boundary.

Asked to prove their identity after they were intercepted by the BSF troopers, the four persons failed to produce any valid document.

It was learnt that Nurjahan Begum, 32, belonged to Khulna district and Mithun Halder, 22, hails from Gopalganj.

Both Indian touts were active in human trafficking for over three years. In the present case, both of them had charged Rs 5,000 each from the Bangladeshi nationals who were returning after a labour job in Kolkata.

All the apprehended persons have been handed over to the Swaroopnagar police and an FIR lodged for further investigation.

–IANS

