BSF apprehends Pak fisherman from Sir Creek, seizes three boats

The Border Security Force on Monday apprehended a Pakistani fisherman in the Sir Creek area, and seized three boats, officials said.

According to the BSF Gujarat Frontier, a BSF patrol in the general area of Lakhpatwari Creek which is at the mouth of Sir Creek, observed movement of some Pakistani fishing boats with 4-5 fishermen, attempting to enter into Indian territory by taking the advantage of rough seas.

The alert patrol party intercepted the Pakistani intruders the moment they tried to enter Indian territory, and the latter, seeing the BSF personnel, tried to escape. The BSF patrol chased them and apprehended one man and seized three Pakistani fishing boats, while rest of the fishermen managed to escape back into their territory, taking advantage of marshy terrain.

All the three seized boats were searched but nothing suspicious has been recovered from them.

The BSF also said that a thorough search operation of the area has been launched and is still underway. However, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area so far.

