BSF, BGB discuss steps to curb trans-border crime

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Measures to curb trans-border crime including unwanted loss of life, smuggling of cattle, drugs and narcotics were among major issues discussed at a four-day meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) that ended here on Sunday.

Smuggling of arms and ammunition and gold were also deliberated upon during the Border Co-ordination Conference between Inspectors’ General of BSF and Region Commanders’ of the BGB, officials told the media.

The BSF delegation was led by Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier, while Md Jalal Ghani Khan, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South West Region, Jashore, was the head of the Bangladesh team.

“The aim of this conference was to improve mutual co-operation and understanding between both the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh for better border management and to resolve various issues related to border in the mutual interests of both the countries,” said Khurania.

“During the conference, various issues for effective border management were discussed which included measures to curb trans-border crime including unwanted loss of life, smuggling of cattle, drugs and narcotics, contraband items,” he added.

The delegations also discussed about effective measures to check illegal movement across the International Boundary, smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), breach of fence and safety and security of border population of both the countries.

During the meeting, various pending issues related to infrastructure and developmental works in border areas were also discussed, with both sides appreciating various activities being conducted under the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

The CBMPt includes Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols (SCP), sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels.

Both sides appreciated that trans-border crime has declined following efforts made by the border guarding forces, and agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas.

