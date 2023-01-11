The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 1,951 infiltrators and smugglers of Bangladeshi origin from the South Bengal border in 2022.

The BSF informed that narcotics worth crores of rupees were seized during this period, in one of the most challenging international borders of the country.

The border is complex as the populations live in close proximity on both sides and have similar ethnic and cultural affinities.

The South Bengal Frontier guards an area of 913 km along the Indo-Bangladesh border, including 364 km of riverine border and a vast area of Charland.

A BSF spokesperson said that the Frontier had made concerted efforts on the operational front and had contained smuggling to a great extent.

In 2022, the force apprehended 936 Indians, 69 brokers and 81 nationals of other countries, apart from the 1,951 Bangladeshis in various operations to check smuggling and infiltration.

According to statistics, the personnel of the South Bengal Frontier rescued 1,175 cattle and seized 2,52,291 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup, 2,812 kg of ganja, 12,562 yaba tablets and 1,13,12.408 gm of gold.

The BSF said that relations between the two border forces of India and Bangladesh are cordial and they make the best efforts to promote bilateral ties.

The mutual understanding and co-operation between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has helped in resolving several issues along the border, besides maintaining peace, said the BSF.

