INDIA

BSF caught 1,951 Bangladeshi infiltrators, smugglers from Bengal border in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 1,951 infiltrators and smugglers of Bangladeshi origin from the South Bengal border in 2022.

The BSF informed that narcotics worth crores of rupees were seized during this period, in one of the most challenging international borders of the country.

The border is complex as the populations live in close proximity on both sides and have similar ethnic and cultural affinities.

The South Bengal Frontier guards an area of 913 km along the Indo-Bangladesh border, including 364 km of riverine border and a vast area of Charland.

A BSF spokesperson said that the Frontier had made concerted efforts on the operational front and had contained smuggling to a great extent.

In 2022, the force apprehended 936 Indians, 69 brokers and 81 nationals of other countries, apart from the 1,951 Bangladeshis in various operations to check smuggling and infiltration.

According to statistics, the personnel of the South Bengal Frontier rescued 1,175 cattle and seized 2,52,291 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup, 2,812 kg of ganja, 12,562 yaba tablets and 1,13,12.408 gm of gold.

The BSF said that relations between the two border forces of India and Bangladesh are cordial and they make the best efforts to promote bilateral ties.

The mutual understanding and co-operation between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has helped in resolving several issues along the border, besides maintaining peace, said the BSF.

20230111-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U’khand bus accident: 25 bodies recovered, many feared missing; U’khand CM...

    Rajasthan ACB withdraws order on naming corrupt officials

    Man administers adulterated blood to ex-wife in Surat

    Bank official shot dead in Rae Bareli