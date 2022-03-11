BSF evacuates pregnant woman to hospital in West Bengal’s Nadia

Border Security Force said that its troopers took a pregnant woman in the border area of West Bengal’s Nadia district to hospital on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday after she started having labour pains.

The family of the woman in village Hatkhola was not getting any vehicle to take her to the nearest hospital on Thursday midnight.

The Company Commander of the Border Out Post Mahakhola under 82 Battalion received information of the woman’s travails, and without any delay, sent a vehicle along with a nursing assistant and a female guard to her house.

She was taken, along with family members to the Community Health Center at Chapra, immediately admitted after a preliminary examination, and gave birth to a baby.

The family members of the pregnant woman expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the cooperation of the BSF, saying it always helps the needy people.

The South Bengal Frontier’s officials stated that the BSF troopers, apart from their regular duty of border guarding, are always ready to help the people living in the area, due to which there is always a mutual relationship and cooperation between the force and the local residents.

