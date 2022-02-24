INDIA

BSF fires at drone spotted near International Border in J&K

By NewsWire
0
9

The Border security force (BSF) troops on Thursday fired at a drone along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors

A BSF spokesman said, “Drone movement was observed near R.S. Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border area. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds.

“A search operation is underway”.

Reports said the area is being scanned by the paramilitary forces, but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Sources said the drone was first spotted in the R.S. Pura sector and after being fired upon it moved to the Arnia sector and finally went back to the other side of the border.

20220224-110402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.