The BSF on Thursday foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid at the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba area during which a Pakistani intruder was also shot and injured, officials said.

According to the BSF officials, troops noticed suspicious movement of a person near the IB from Pakistan side carrying a bag in the early hours of Thursday.

“The troops immediately fired at the intruder and injured him. Upon searching the area, eight packets (about 8 kg) of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered near the IB. The injured smuggler managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side. Blood stains of injured muggler found,” the BSF said.

