Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the nation and its citizens believe in the Border Security Force (BSF) and its 2,65,000 security personnel that guarantees the security of the country.

Inaugurating the newly constructed tourism facilities for Seema Darshan at Nadabet Border Out Post of the BSF in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, he said that the BSF has a very difficult job.

BSF personnel are guarding the 6,385-km long border of the country, fulfilling the mantra of lifelong duty with concentration in the midst of sand storms, scorching heat and extreme cold.

Noting that the Force which started with 25 battalions in 1965 is today a force of 2,65,000 personnel with 193 battalions and 60 artillery regiments, Shah further said that infiltration should be stopped in the Kashmir Valley, internal security should be maintained in the northeast and some LWE areas, while maintaining cordiality in the relations between the two countries along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

Security has to be maintained, even in the difficult area of the creek, there will be no other border guarding force except BSF working in such difficult conditions, he also said.

The Home Minister said that the Gujarat government has spent Rs 125 crore on the Seema Darshan programme in Nadabet: “Children should imbibe the feeling of respect for our border guarding force as a rite of passage, they should also decide that they should also contribute to the security of the country after witnessing the heroics of the BSF here.” he said.

The Home Minister further said that BSF jawans guard the toughest borders, and protect the country by putting their lives at risk in difficult conditions.

“On behalf of the people of the entire country, I want to thank everyone from the BSF jawan to the DG, who have fulfilled the slogan of lifelong duty and also want to salute their bravery. He also mentioned that Force has always displayed valour which is quite evident from the that fact that they have been accorded with one MahaVir Chakra, four Kirti Chakras, 13 Vir Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras and the saga of many sacrifices are carried by BSF and the whole nation is proud of their bravery.

Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream for border tourism and the Beating Retreat ceremony will become the centre of attraction in days to come.

The three objectives of border security through border tourism, communication of people with border guards and a sense of attraction in the minds of the people towards the border guards will be fulfilled by this program, he added.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiatives for the security and infrastructure of our borders.

Extending best wishes to all the people and especially the people of Banaskantha, he said that now Banaskantha will become the centre of attraction not only for Gujarat but also for people across the country, due to Nadabet.

It will also provide tourism facilities within the nation and people across India will have an opportunity to understand the valour of the BSF from close quarters, he added.

