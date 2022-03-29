The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that it handed over a Bangladeshi national, who inadvertently crossed the International Border, to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds.

According to the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier, around 10.15 am on Monday, the alert troopers of the Border Out Post Tilasan, apprehended a person who had crossed the international boundary into Indian territory.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national was identified as Mohammad Mukdesh, 65, of Shyampur village under Bangabari Police Station of Gumstapur district of Bangladesh, the officials said.

“During interrogation of the apprehended Bangladeshi national, it was found that the Bangladeshi national had inadvertently entered India… Therefore, that person has been handed over to the BGB on humanitarian grounds due to the mutual cooperation and goodwill of the border guarding forces of both the countries,” the South Bengal Frontier said.

Commanding Officer of the BSF’s 44 Battalion H.S. Bedi said that their personnel are keeping a close watch on illegal infiltration along the International Border as well as people crossing the border.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national had no prior criminal history or any record of crossing the border illegally and hence was handed back to BGB on humanitarian grounds, he added.

20220329-204004